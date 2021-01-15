News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Giant sports park opening delayed again due to Covid crisis

Andrew Papworth

Published: 8:20 PM January 15, 2021    Updated: 9:03 PM January 15, 2021
The sports hub at the Colchester Northern Gateway Sports Park

The sports hub at the Colchester Northern Gateway Sports Park - Credit: Colchester Borough Council

The opening of a new £28.7million sports park off the A12 in Colchester has delayed again due to the coronavirus crisis.

The 76-acre Colchester Northern Gateway Sports Park, off junction 28 of the A12, had been due to open this month, before being put back to Easter after organisers feared it could be “overshadowed by the risk of Covid-19”.

Inside the sports hub at the Colchester Northern Gateway site

Inside the sports hub at the Colchester Northern Gateway site - Credit: Colchester Borough Council

The site boasting a multi-use sports centre, indoor cricket, fitness suite, two all-weather pitches, an archery range and a one-mile floodlit cycle track with six loops will now open on April 26 - subject to virus restrictions.

Theresa Higgins, Colchester Borough Council portfolio holder for commercial services, said: “The Northern Gateway Sports Park is an incredible facility and we cannot wait to welcome each one of you, but we don’t want the opening of Colchester’s newest attraction over-shadowed by the risk of Covid-19.

The Colchester Northern Gateway Sports Park

The Colchester Northern Gateway Sports Park will now open on April 26, subject to coronavirus restrictions - Credit: Colchester Borough Council

“Last year we announced that the Sports Park was on track to open Easter 2021, but with the new national lockdown and coronavirus variant there is too much uncertainty for an Easter launch.

“Though all council facilities are Covid-secure, we have taken the decision to reschedule the opening to April 26, should government guidelines allow, with the hope that spring will be a better time for us all.”

The Northern Gateway's new state-of-the-art rugby facility will also become the new home of Colchester Rugby Football Club

The sports park's new state-of-the-art rugby facility will also become the new home of Colchester Rugby Football Club - Credit: Colchester Borough Council

You may also want to watch:

The sports park's new state-of-the-art rugby facility will also become the new home of Colchester Rugby Football Club, while there will also been vast green open spaces for people to enjoy - with 500 trees and 31,000 shrubs planted.

