'State of the art' £28.8m Colchester sports complex officially opens

Published: 9:01 AM April 26, 2021

Theresa Higgins and mayor Robert Davidson cut the ribbon on Colchester's Northern Gateway Sports Park - Credit: Colchester Borough Council

A new £28.8million sports complex with "state of the art" facilities off the A12 in Colchester has officially opened.

Colchester's Northern Gateway Sports Park - set in 76 acres of land near junction 28 of the A12 - was due to open in January, but was delayed due to the Covid lockdown.

However, the ribbon on the facility was finally cut on Monday morning by town mayor Robert Davidson and Theresa Higgins, portfolio holder for commercial services at Colchester Borough Council.

Robert Davidson, Colchester RFC's Karl O'Brien and Theresa Higgins at the newly-opened site - Credit: Colchester Borough Council

The project has been funded by the council, while organisations such as British Cycling, Sport England and from England and Wales Cricket Club have also contributed donations.

The site boasts a multi-use sports centre, fitness suite, two all-weather pitches, an archery range and a one-mile floodlit cycle track with six loops.

Plans to build the complex received the green light in 2018 and construction firm R G Carter revealed in January this year that it had completed its work on the project.

The sports complex was due to open in January - Credit: Colchester Borough Council

R G Carter director James Wilson said it had been "a pleasure" to work on the "forward-thinking and unique project".

The park will be operating at a reduced capacity due to coronavirus guidelines, but more visitors will be permitted on site when restrictions are lifted.

Mrs Higgins said: "I am very happy to be opening this fantastic sports facility today.

The site boasts a range of sports facilities for the community - Credit: Colchester Borough Council

"I have enjoyed the cycle track myself and look forward to professionals, families and people of all abilities racing along the circuit.

"There are so many sports available here to have a go at - the gym is state of the art, the sports hall is fantastic and the velo studio is truly challenging for anyone wishing to take on the ultimate cycle experience.

"With open green spaces and craft coffee from Paddy & Scott’s, I know the sports park will become a popular social hub for Colchester."

Mr Davidson added: "I am honoured to officially cut the ribbon and open the Northern Gateway Sports Park.

"During these difficult times health and wellbeing have never felt more important and the new facility will help the people of Colchester and visitors to lead healthier, happier lifestyles."