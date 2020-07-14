Breaking

Colchester confirmed as choice for new orthopaedic centre

The new centre for elective orthopaedic care will be based in Colchester, healthcare bosses voted today. Colchester. Picture: ESNEFT Archant

The future of elective orthopaedic care was sealed today when healthcare bosses voted to locate a new £34million centre at Colchester Hospital.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The plans had proved controversial as it will mean that patients in Suffolk will have to travel to Colchester for surgery rather than having the operations carried out at Ipswich Hosptial where surgery will cease.

You may also want to watch:

A 12-week public consultation showed two-thirds of respondents were against moving services away from Ipswich Hospital. However, stakeholders at the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust voted to pursue the plans anyway.

The brand new £34million facility in Colchester will shut down elective orthopaedic surgery at Ipswich and combine services for the area.

A virtual meeting of the Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG and the North East Essex CCG discussed the proposal today and unanimously voted in favour of the proposal.