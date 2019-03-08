Firefighters tackle blaze at Colchester Oyster Fishery in Mersea

Firefighters are tackling an industrial building fire in Mersea Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Firefighters from Essex County Fire and Rescue tackled a blaze at an industrial building in Mersea this evening.

Firefighters were called to a fire at the seafood wholesaler in Mersea shortly before 9pm on Saturday evening.

The 999 Fire Control Centre received 17 calls reporting a large amount of smoke in the area.

When firefighters arrived they reported that the three storey timber clad building measured approximately 15m x 40m.

By 10pm, fire crews reported that the fire had broke through the roof of the building.

Crews from West Mersea, Colchester, Tollesbury, Wivenhoe and Tiptree were all called to the blaze.

The fire was extinguished by 10.45pm with crews staying at the scene to ensure that all hot spots were completely cooled.

In a Facebook post, the business said: "There was a fire at the Fishery yesterday evening. Nobody was hurt but considerable damage was done to the building.

"At the moment we have no electricity, no stock and are unable to take any orders or fulfil any preorders. The phone lines are down too.

"We will update you once we have been able to assess the extent of the damage."

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue added: "An investigation will be carried out to establish the cause of the fire."