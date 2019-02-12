Colchester men jailed for raping woman in her own home

Two men have been jailed for a total of 20 years after raping a woman in her own home in north Essex.

Claudiu Ivascu, 23, of Sycamore Road, Colchester, received 12-year concurrent sentences for two counts of rape at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Nicolae Mihai, 22, of Albert Street, Colchester, received eight years for rape.

The pair were both found guilty of the offences on January 14 following a six-day trial at the same court.

The jury were unable to reach a verdict on a charge of assault of a woman by penetration in relation to Mihai.

Ivascu and Mihai were inside a Colchester property heavily intoxicated along with the victim, who had not been drinking, on April 14, 2017.

While inside the address, Ivascu claimed it was his birthday and made sexual demands for this reason.

He then raped her and held the woman down as Mihai also raped her.

Both Ivascu and Mihai were arrested later that day.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Liv Howells, of Essex Police’s Adult Sexual Abuse Investigations Team, said: “Today, two sexual predators have been sent to prison after raping a woman in her own home.

“She was attacked in a place she considered safe by a person who she knew and his friend.

“Our communities can only be a safer place with both removed from our streets.

“I would like to continue to praise the victim for her courage not only coming forward and reporting the offence, but assisting us throughout the entire case.

“She bravely attended sentencing today and read her victim impact statement in court.” Det Con Howells urged anyone who has been raped or sexually assaulted to come forward and report it to officers.

She added: “We have specialist officers who will give you the support you need as we investigate the offences.”