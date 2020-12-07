Published: 7:07 PM December 7, 2020 Updated: 11:14 AM December 9, 2020

Officers from Essex Police attended the Pavilion restaurant in Colchester on Saturday night after reports of a number of people breaching the Covid-19 restrictions on mixing households indoors Picture: PAVILION - Credit: Pavilion

The Pavilion restaurant in Colchester has been given a notice by council officers after police removed diners for breaching social distancing rules.

The popular bar and restaurant in Middleborough was visited by police officers and the council’s licensing team on Saturday evening.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Our officers and officers from the Colchester Borough Council licensing team attended a restaurant in Middleborough, Colchester on Saturday, December 5.

“They identified breaches of the government’s Covid-19 regulations and our officers removed a number of people from the restaurant.”

Colchester Borough Council said the restaurant was found to be in breach of the social distancing rules and they will be issuing Pavilion with a notice.

However, it is understood no fines were issued.

A spokesman for the Pavilion said: “The safety of our guests and employees is our number one priority and we have taken comprehensive steps to ensure that we and our guests play their role to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus and comply with all relevant government regulations.

“All our guests are reminded at the time of making their reservations that their bookings must comply with the current Tier 2 regulations which are detailed on our website’s reservations page.

“In addition to this, all guests are required to sign a disclaimer when visiting Pavilion to confirm once again that all members of their party are from a single household and a support bubble pursuant to the current Tier 2 government regulations.

“We also have extensive signage within the venue reminding our guests to maintain social distancing at all times and wear face masks.

“We appreciate that some guests may find these steps tedious and repetitive but they are done with our best intentions to help ensure the safety and welfare of both our personnel and guests themselves and we thank our customers for their continued support during these challenging times.”

A spokesman for Colchester Borough Council said: “Our licensing officers were on duty around the town on Saturday, as part of a night of action with Essex Police, and visited the Pavilion which was found to be in breach of Covid regulations.

“As a result, we will be issuing the Pavilion with a notice in relation to Covid breaches around social distancing.”

Mike Lilley, borough council portfolio holder for communities, wellbeing and public safety, added: “It is important that landlords understand we will take action against them if we find they operate in breach of the rules.

“They face the potential of an unlimited fine, if they fail to comply with the notice, as well as the possibility that we will review their licence.

“Most premises in the borough are implementing the necessary measures to protect people’s safety, thanks in no small part to our efforts to communicate the guidelines to businesses and residents.

“Unfortunately, however, despite our efforts, a small number of businesses are still not complying. The public will be reassured to know that we will continue to work in partnership with other authorities to monitor premises, respond to reports of any potential breaches and take the necessary action against those who flout the regulations.

“It is vital that we all continue to work together to protect one another from this deadly virus. Preventing the spread locally is our number one priority.”