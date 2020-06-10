Police attend accident in Colchester that left car lying on side
PUBLISHED: 13:01 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:01 10 June 2020
NATHAN BRIGHT
Emergency services attended an accident in Colchester this morning after a car ended up on its side.
A police car and an ambulance were seen at the incident on the corner of Stansted Way and Queen Elizabeth Way.
A black Peugeot 2008 had struck a lamppost and ended up on its side.
According to a tweet posted by Essex Police officer Nathan Bright no-one was seriously injured in the incident.
More to follow.
