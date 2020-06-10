E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police attend accident in Colchester that left car lying on side

PUBLISHED: 13:01 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:01 10 June 2020

Police attended an incident on the corner of Stansted Way and Queen Elizabeth Way in Colchester this morning Picture: NATHAN BRIGHT

Police attended an incident on the corner of Stansted Way and Queen Elizabeth Way in Colchester this morning Picture: NATHAN BRIGHT

NATHAN BRIGHT

Emergency services attended an accident in Colchester this morning after a car ended up on its side.

Emergency services attended an accident in Colchester this morning after a car ended up on its side.

You may also want to watch:

A police car and an ambulance were seen at the incident on the corner of Stansted Way and Queen Elizabeth Way.

A black Peugeot 2008 had struck a lamppost and ended up on its side.

According to a tweet posted by Essex Police officer Nathan Bright no-one was seriously injured in the incident.

More to follow.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Air ambulance called to collision between Audi and motorcycle

All emergency services attended the accident in Bedfield Road, Earl Soham. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Air ambulance called to collision between Audi and motorcycle

All emergency services attended the accident in Bedfield Road, Earl Soham. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

University of Suffolk to hold some lectures face-to-face from September

The University of Suffolk will offer a mixture of online and face-to-face learning from September. Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

Police attend accident in Colchester that left car lying on side

Police attended an incident on the corner of Stansted Way and Queen Elizabeth Way in Colchester this morning Picture: NATHAN BRIGHT

Popular hot dog stand to reopen in Ipswich next week

Andrew Babington-Barber from the Hot Sausage Co, which is reopening to customers on Monday, June 15. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Would you send your child to school if 2m distancing measures were relaxed?

Reception pupil Amy learning in the tipi at East Bergholt Primary School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND
Drive 24