Police attend accident in Colchester that left car lying on side

Police attended an incident on the corner of Stansted Way and Queen Elizabeth Way in Colchester this morning Picture: NATHAN BRIGHT NATHAN BRIGHT

Emergency services attended an accident in Colchester this morning after a car ended up on its side.

A police car and an ambulance were seen at the incident on the corner of Stansted Way and Queen Elizabeth Way.

A black Peugeot 2008 had struck a lamppost and ended up on its side.

According to a tweet posted by Essex Police officer Nathan Bright no-one was seriously injured in the incident.

More to follow.