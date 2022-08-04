News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Family 'growing concerned' for missing 91-year-old man

Johnny Amos

Published: 7:17 AM August 4, 2022
The family of a 91-year-old man are appealing for help after he went missing from Colchester

The family of a 91-year-old man are appealing for help after he went missing from Colchester - Credit: Essex Police/supplied by the family

The family of a 91-year-old man are "growing concerned" after he was reported missing from Colchester. 

Robert Knight hasn't been seen since yesterday morning (August 3). 

He has been described as a white man with grey hair. 

Robert is believed to be wearing checked pattern shorts and a shirt with a collar. He is also likely to be wearing white Reebok trainers. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "His family are growing concerned. 

"Robert is known to walk around Colchester town centre and Abbey Fields."

If you have seen Robert or have any further information, please contact 999 quoting the reference number 1133 of August 3. 

