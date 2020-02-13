Thousands of pounds in cash and drugs seized after police search

A haul of cash and drugs were seized by police in Colchester, who later arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the find.

On February 11, Essex Police's Operation Raptor team was carrying out proactive patrols on Hythe Hill in the town when they spotted a man acting suspiciously.

Officers then searched a property in the town, where they found almost £4,000 in cash and even more class A and class B drugs, all of which were seized.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "A 21-year-old man from Colchester was stopped and searched in Hythe Hill, Colchester, on the afternoon of Tuesday, February 11, after being seen to act suspiciously.

"A search was then carried out at an address linked to him, where officers found a four-figure sum of cash and a large quantity of suspected cannabis.

"They also found some suspected class A drugs.

"He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and has been released under investigation while we continue our enquiries."