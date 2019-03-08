Sunshine and Showers

Man’s shoulder cut as he confronts pharmacy raiders with knife

PUBLISHED: 14:23 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:22 18 March 2019

Essex Police were called to the scene at Priory Pharmacy to reports that two men armed with a knife had broken in to the store. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man who challenged a couple of knife-wielding raiders suffered a cut to the shoulder during a pharmacy break-in.

Police were called to the scene at Priory Pharmacy in East Hill, Colchester on Sunday, March 17 following reports of the shop’s window being smashed in.

The reports also said that two men armed with a knife were making searches within the store during the night, at around 10.25pm.

A man in his 50s challenged the suspects, who then suffered a cut to his shoulder before they fled the scene.

Police searched the area and arrested a 41-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, both from Colchester.

Police are appealing for information following the break-in, and those with information are asked to call Colchester police station on 101, quoting crime reference 42/42393/19.

Alternatively, information can be supplied anonymously to Crimestoppers on 08000 555111.

