Classic car saved after shed and garages ‘completely destroyed’ by fire

PUBLISHED: 06:27 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 06:27 19 November 2020

Fire crews were called to Queensland Drive in Colchester after a serious shed fire Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fire crews were called to Queensland Drive in Colchester after a serious shed fire Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Firefighters have managed to prevent a serious shed blaze from spreading to a home and a classic car.

Crews were called to a property in Queensland Drive, Colchester, after the resident noticed smoke and flames coming from their shed. On arrival firefighters reported that the fire had already started spreading to two garages and a car.

Crew manager Dave Farrant, Colchester Fire Station, said:“When we arrived at the incident we were pleased to see the residents had already got themselves outside of their home and at a safe distance from the fire.

“Our crews then worked quickly to stop the fire spreading further and by doing so managed to stop major damage to the house as well as saving a classic car.”

“We really appreciate the gratitude and support we continually receive from our public, but we want to take this opportunity to remind people to give us space to work.

“We often see crowds gather when we are dealing with incidents, but please remember that keeping your distance from the incident, our crews and other people is as important as ever.”

Crews extinguished the fire by 5.20pm and the cause has been recorded as accidental.

The shed and garages were completely destroyed by the fire and the outside of the house suffered minor smoke and heat damage.

