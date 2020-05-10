E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man arrested in connection with rape at car park

10 May, 2020 - 13:19
St John's car park in Colchester in Southway. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

St John's car park in Colchester in Southway. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape in connection with an incident at a Colchester car park.

A woman reported being assaulted in St John’s car park in Southway, Colchester, at around 4.30pm on Friday, May 1.

Essex Police arrested a 37-year-old local man on Friday, May 8 on suspicion of rape.

He has been released on bail until June 1.

Detectives are continuing to carry out enquiries and are asking anyone who was in the area at the time to call 101 quoting reference 42/62437/20.

Or, contact Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man shot in the chest near Suffolk business park

A man was shot in the chest on land close to Woolpit Business Park, off Windmill Avenue, about 11.55pm on May 9 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Five more die after contracting coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex

ESNEFT have reported the deaths of four more coronavirus patients Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Inquiries continue following £60,000 cannabis factory discovery

Scorpion East police officers located a £60,000 cannabis factory in Lowestoft. Picture: Scorpion Team Twitter

LOOK: Four-year-old cancer patient Archie takes first walk after beating coronavirus

Archie Wilks went for his first walk outside the house on Friday, after recovering from Covid-19 Picture: ARCHIE'S JOURNEY/PA WIRE

Man arrested in connection with rape at car park

St John's car park in Colchester in Southway. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24