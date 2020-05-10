Man arrested in connection with rape at car park

St John's car park in Colchester in Southway.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape in connection with an incident at a Colchester car park.

A woman reported being assaulted in St John’s car park in Southway, Colchester, at around 4.30pm on Friday, May 1.

Essex Police arrested a 37-year-old local man on Friday, May 8 on suspicion of rape.

He has been released on bail until June 1.

Detectives are continuing to carry out enquiries and are asking anyone who was in the area at the time to call 101 quoting reference 42/62437/20.

Or, contact Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.