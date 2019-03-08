Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Rhea’s owner thanks A12 drivers who steered bird to safety

PUBLISHED: 15:54 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 22 March 2019

Colin the rhea is now at home outside Colchester Picture: DEBBIE JOHNSON

Colin the rhea is now at home outside Colchester Picture: DEBBIE JOHNSON

Archant

The owner of a large bird that got loose on the A12 last night has thanked members of the public for helping to steer him away from the rush hour traffic.

Mrs Johnson, Colin's owner, is a self confessed bird lady Picture: DEBBIE JOHNSONMrs Johnson, Colin's owner, is a self confessed bird lady Picture: DEBBIE JOHNSON

Colin the rhea held up rush hour traffic on the road on Thursday night after becoming loose.

The four foot tall bird belongs to Debbie Johnson who cares for a number of birds at her home.

“He came to us in October,” said Mrs Johnson,” he came from a colleagues daughter.”

Mrs Johnson, a self confessed mad bird lady, had previously reared her own rhea, Roger.

Colin and Roger have been reunited Picture: DEBBIE JOHNSONColin and Roger have been reunited Picture: DEBBIE JOHNSON

When Roger’s fellow hatchings passed away Mrs Johnson set about finding him a friend.

Colin’s girlfriend Sue had also passed away, leaving Colin alone.

Mrs Johnson said it was the perfect match.

Mrs Johnson is a staff nurse at Colchester Hospital in the A+ E Department and said the rheas were secured when she came back from a night shift on Thursday morning.

Waking up later in the day Mrs Johnson found that the gate securing the rheas had been opened.

Mrs Johnson’s drive sits next to a public footpath which goes past her house and stable yard and up towards the football stadium.

When she realised what had happened Mrs Johnson headed out straight away to find the bird.

“We were out looking for him,” said Mrs Johnson, “then my sister saw someone herding him back up.

“Rheas are not easy to herd. The people who helped him on the A12 did a fantastic job as they will bite if you get too close.

“They did amazingly well to get him into the field.”

Mrs Johnson said she wasn’t sure why Colin tries to escape. Under the care of previous owners Colin was found on the A133 after finding his way out.

“I really don’t know,” said Mrs Johnson, “he has over an acre of land.

“In the wild they walk for miles and run up to 30mph.”

Despite his ordeal Colin is now safe and sound with the family having taken more precautions to ensure Colin doesn’t get out again.

You can keep up to date with Colin’s adventures on Facebook.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Police said an air ambulance crew was called to the scene of a serious crash between Long Melford and Glemsford earlier today Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Police said an air ambulance crew was called to the scene of a serious crash between Long Melford and Glemsford earlier today Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Rhea’s owner thanks A12 drivers who steered bird to safety

Colin the rhea is now at home outside Colchester Picture: DEBBIE JOHNSON

Wright joins Chelmsford City until end of season

Ipswich Town keeper Harry Wright has joined Chelmsford City on a youth loan. Photo: Chelmsford City

East Anglian surgeon reveals: ‘I beat Steve Cram’

Consultant vascular surgeon Michael Gaunt at the BMI Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Photo: Andy Abbott

Something people don’t know about me? I’m The Stig!

Poet Luke Wright will be performing his new show Poet Laureate at Diss Corn Hall. Picture: Idil Sukan

Needham lacking in confidence as they bid to stop a terrible losing run

Russell Short, who will return after suspension for Needham Market. Picture: BEN POOLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists