Ground-breaking head injury trial launching at Colchester Rugby Club

Rugby players in Colchester are set to take part in a ground-breaking study into concussion at the amateur level.

Researchers at the University of Essex will work with Colchester Rugby Club and a tech firm called PhysiGo to monitor the impact of collisions, head injuries and recovery time.

In recent years there has been a growth in the awareness of the impact head injuries can have on sports stars and the devastating impact of repeated head trauma hits the headlines with some professional players – including World Cup-winning England ace Steve Thompson and former Wales captain Ryan Jones – announcing they are suffering from early-onset dementia.

Dr Ben Jones checks baseline levels for a Colchester RUFC player using a Where’s Wally game - Credit: University of Essex/East News

Now a research team, from Essex’s School of Sport, Rehabilitation and Exercise Sciences, will use wearable GPS units and artificial intelligence to record impacts and rotational forces experienced by players from Colchester Rugby Club's first team and youth sides across the whole season.

They will use off-field brain tests to see how and why key measures of cognition like brain oxygenation levels are affected by knocks to the head.

Two players in training practising a tackle - Credit: University of Essex/East News

The research team will be led by Dr Ben Jones, a former England 7’s international who also played scrumhalf for Premiership Rugby sides Northampton Saints and Worcester Warriors.

Dr Jones said: "This isn’t a case of trying to make the game soft or ruining it for the millions of people who enjoy it the world over, we just need to know more about its potential risks.

“For years elite athletes have had the benefit of high-level analysis whereas the clubhouses that are the foundation of the game have been left behind.



“Through this study, we can help improve safety and safeguard the sport for future generations.”

Dr Ben Jones and Colchester RUFC chairman Karl O’Brien - Credit: University of Essex/East News

Karl O'Brien, Colchester Rugby Club chairman, said: "This research underlines our commitment to player welfare.

“To be allowed to work with the excellent team from the University of Essex is absolutely fantastic for us all and we are proud to be helping people to enjoy the great game for many years to come as safely as possible.”

Talks are also underway with governing bodies to introduce sensor-equipped head guards that will provide additional data on concussion risk.

PhysiGo’s Matt Baker adjusts a scrum cap - Credit: University of Essex/East News