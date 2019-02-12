Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Climbing hero’s vote of confidence in schoolboy, seven, conquering epic Three Peaks challenge

PUBLISHED: 22:41 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:18 01 March 2019

The Queen Boudica Primary School pupil has already won high-profile backing from his hero of the same name, Alastair Humphreys Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Queen Boudica Primary School pupil has already won high-profile backing from his hero of the same name, Alastair Humphreys Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

Ain’t no mountain high enough for an adventurous seven-year-old – who is gearing up to scale new heights for a youth cancer charity.

Aint no mountain high enough for this adventurous seven-year-old Picture: RACHEL EDGEAint no mountain high enough for this adventurous seven-year-old Picture: RACHEL EDGE

One mountain wasn’t sufficient for Alastair Emrich, from Colchester, who is hiking the 25 miles of the Yorkshire Three Peaks this May for the Tom Bowdidge Youth Cancer Foundation.

And the Queen Boudica Primary School pupil has already won high-profile backing from his hero of the same name Alastair Humphreys, who conquered the same feat when he was nine.

One mountain wasnt sufficient for Alastair Emrich Picture: RACHEL EDGEOne mountain wasnt sufficient for Alastair Emrich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Not only is the plucky schoolboy following in his footsteps, the explorer got him to his £500 target.

“A big challenge like this deserves supporting,” Mr Humphreys tweeted.

The seven-year-old decided he wanted to help the Tom Bowdidge Foundation after bumping into CEO Nikki Bowdidge Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe seven-year-old decided he wanted to help the Tom Bowdidge Foundation after bumping into CEO Nikki Bowdidge Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Proud mum Nikki said it had been a huge shock for Alastair, and he’d gone to bed a “happy little boy”.

She said: “Alastair is an avid reader and two summers ago he discovered a book by Alastair Humphreys called the Boy Who Biked the World.

Alastair is already planning to climb Snowdon once he has completed this challenge Picture: RACHEL EDGEAlastair is already planning to climb Snowdon once he has completed this challenge Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“He loves all outdoor activities and was totally enthralled.

“The fact they shared the same name and unusual spelling meant he couldn’t get enough.

Alastair is raising money for the Tom Bowdidge Foundation Picture: RACHEL EDGEAlastair is raising money for the Tom Bowdidge Foundation Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Nikki added: “He read Al had done the Yorkshire Three Peaks when he was nine and straightaway asked if he could do it when he was eight.

“We said he could and didn’t think much about it.

Alastair loves all outdoor activities Picture: RACHEL EDGEAlastair loves all outdoor activities Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“But he kept talking about it, so we planned it.”

The seven-year-old decided he wanted to help the Tom Bowdidge Foundation after bumping into CEO Nikki Bowdidge.

Alastair is gearing up to scale new heights for a youth cancer charity Picture: RACHEL EDGEAlastair is gearing up to scale new heights for a youth cancer charity Picture: RACHEL EDGE

His mum explained how they knew one another and he heard about Tom, who died aged 19 after being diagnosed with an extremely rare and aggressive form of cancer.

“Alastair was extremely sad and told me that it wasn’t fair and that he wanted to help,” she said.

Alastair Emrich is planning to do the Yorkshire Three Peaks Picture: RACHEL EDGEAlastair Emrich is planning to do the Yorkshire Three Peaks Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“Once he had set his mind on the Three Peaks he said straight away he wanted to raise money for the Foundation.

“He is utterly determined to do it and is already planning to climb Snowdon once he has completed this challenge.”

Alastair is keen to support the youth cancer charity Picture: RACHEL EDGEAlastair is keen to support the youth cancer charity Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Alastair will be one of the youngest people ever to climb the Yorkshire Three Peaks. Another seven-year-old set the record in 2015.

To sponsor Alastair, visit this link.

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station was closed as police investigated Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station was closed as police investigated Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

WATCH: Meet Eclipse - the 1 in 100,000 black barn owl

Eclipse - a black barn owl Pictiure; Coda Falconry

Shock closure of Suffolk family firm

Attwood ltd Sudbury Picture GOOGLE MAPS

Van drives into Aldi store during attempted ram raid

An attempted ram raid took place in Brandon on Friday morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

MP hits out at fake posters following loss of vital bus route

Therese Coffey is declared the MP for Suffolk Coastal In the parliamentary elections at Martlesham.

‘Unavoidable’ hike in town council tax announced

Lowestoft residents face an 'unavoidable' rise in council tax from the town council. Picture: Mike Page.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists