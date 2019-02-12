Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Climbing hero’s vote of confidence in schoolboy, seven, conquering epic Three Peaks challenge

PUBLISHED: 22:41 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 22:48 28 February 2019

The Queen Boudica Primary School pupil has already won high-profile backing from his hero of the same name, Alistair Humphreys Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Queen Boudica Primary School pupil has already won high-profile backing from his hero of the same name, Alistair Humphreys Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

Ain’t no mountain high enough for an adventurous seven-year-old – who is gearing up to scale new heights for a youth cancer charity.

Aint no mountain high enough for this adventurous seven-year-old Picture: RACHEL EDGEAint no mountain high enough for this adventurous seven-year-old Picture: RACHEL EDGE

One mountain wasn’t sufficient for Alistair Emrich, from Colchester, who is hiking the 25 miles of the Yorkshire Three Peaks this May for the Tom Bowdidge Youth Cancer Foundation.

And the Queen Boudica Primary School pupil has already won high-profile backing from his hero of the same name Alistair Humphreys, who conquered the same feat when he was nine.

One mountain wasnt sufficient for Alistair Emrich Picture: RACHEL EDGEOne mountain wasnt sufficient for Alistair Emrich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Not only is the plucky schoolboy following in his footsteps, the explorer got him to his £500 target after dad Andrew tweeted Mr Humphreys to say: “A big challenge like this deserves supporting!”

Proud mum Nikki said it had been a huge shock for Alastair, and he’d gone to bed a “happy little boy”.

The seven-year-old decided he wanted to help the Tom Bowdidge Foundation after bumping into CEO Nikki Bowdidge Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe seven-year-old decided he wanted to help the Tom Bowdidge Foundation after bumping into CEO Nikki Bowdidge Picture: RACHEL EDGE

She said: “Alastair is an avid reader and two summers ago he discovered a book by Alastair Humphreys called the Boy Who Biked the World.

“He loves all outdoor activities and was totally enthralled.

Alastair is already planning to climb Snowdon once he has completed this challenge Picture: RACHEL EDGEAlastair is already planning to climb Snowdon once he has completed this challenge Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“The fact they shared the same name and unusual spelling meant he couldn’t get enough.

Nikki added: “He read Al had done the Yorkshire Three Peaks when he was nine and straightaway asked if he could do it when he was eight.

Alastair is raising money for the Tom Bowdidge Foundation Picture: RACHEL EDGEAlastair is raising money for the Tom Bowdidge Foundation Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“We said he could and didn’t think much about it.

“But he kept talking about it, so we planned it.”

Alastair loves all outdoor activities Picture: RACHEL EDGEAlastair loves all outdoor activities Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The seven-year-old decided he wanted to help the Tom Bowdidge Foundation after bumping into CEO Nikki Bowdidge.

His mum explained how they knew one another and he heard about Tom, who died aged 19 after being diagnosed with an extremely rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Alastair is gearing up to scale new heights for a youth cancer charity Picture: RACHEL EDGEAlastair is gearing up to scale new heights for a youth cancer charity Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“Alastair was extremely sad and told me that it wasn’t fair and that he wanted to help,” she said.

“Once he had set his mind on the Three Peaks he said straight away he wanted to raise money for the Foundation. He is utterly determined to do it and is already planning to climb Snowdon once he has completed this challenge.”

Alastair Emrich is planning to do the Yorkshire Three Peaks Picture: RACHEL EDGEAlastair Emrich is planning to do the Yorkshire Three Peaks Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Alastair will be one of the youngest people ever to climb the Yorkshire Three Peaks. Another seven-year-old set the record in 2015.

To sponsor Alastair, go to his Virgin Money Giving page.

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Organised crime agents investigate £50k cash discovery in Stansted Airport passenger’s bag

£50,000 was found in the lining of an unchecked bag at Stansted Airport last spring Picture: PA

Does Ipswich need a northern bypass? Public consultation to be launched into project

Could a northern bypass solve Ipswich's gridlock worries? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Climbing hero’s vote of confidence in schoolboy, seven, conquering epic Three Peaks challenge

The Queen Boudica Primary School pupil has already won high-profile backing from his hero of the same name, Alistair Humphreys Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Air ambulance called after car and lorry collide

An Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was called to the scene Picture: ESSEX AND HERTS AIR AMBULANCE NHS TRUST (EHAART)

Suffolk’s tourism hotspots celebrated

Norfolk and Suffolk Tourism Awards
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists