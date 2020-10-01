Primary school in Essex ‘delighted’ with £13,000 computer investment

Pupils using the new ipads to experiment with photography. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A school in Essex saved £13,000 of their own money to expand their computer room after experiencing difficulties teaching pupils due to lack of space.

Children will get to use the new ipads for photography and video. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Children will get to use the new ipads for photography and video. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stoke by Nayland C of E Primary School in Colchester were unable to teach an entire class of pupils due to limited resources but now they are able to accommodate all their students.

The school has made extensive improvements in other areas including a ‘Hideout Hub’ - a nurture space used for intervention programmes and a spiritual garden outside.

Stoke -by -Nayland Primary School have a brand new ICT suite. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Stoke -by -Nayland Primary School have a brand new ICT suite. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

They have also secured a grant from the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty to improve the outdoor area as well as to support their nature-based learning Forest School.

Deputy Headteacher Kelly McGrath-Wells said: “We are delighted with our new ICT suite and hope that it will support the development of our pupils ICT skills so that they are ready to take on the challenges that the world brings.”