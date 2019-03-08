Sex attacker jailed for more than four years after intimidating witnesses

A sex attacker who tried to frighten his victim withdrawing her statement from court will spend more than four years behind bars.

Samuel Pelosi, 25, of Winstree Road in Stanway, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for assault by penetration and 12 months to run consecutively for perverting the course of justice.

Appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday, September 2, Pelosi, who admitted the charges, was also given a five-year restraining order and will appear on the Sex Offenders' Register for life.

The attack was first reported on April 5 when Essex Police were called by a woman saying she has been sexually assaulted by Pelosi at a house in Harwich in the days before.

He was arrested on April 9 and later charged before he was remanded in prison - but attempted to make contact with his victim while inside.

Staff at HMP Chelmsford told police Pelosi had made phone calls to the victim trying to get her to change her and other witnesses' statements.

These calls were recorded and used as evidence in court against Pelosi.

Investigating officer DC Reuben Brame, of Essex Police's Adult Sexual Assault Investigations Team, said: "Pelosi sexually assaulted an innocent woman before making attempts to get her to change her statement.

"During his calls, Pelosi clearly attempted to get the woman to interfere with witnesses and he tried to influence what she would go on to say at court.

"I'd like to thank HMP Chelmsford Prison for raising the alarm as Pelosi's attempted to interfere with our case.

"Following some good partnership working, we were able to convict him for a further 12 months for attempting to pervert the course of justice.

"Lastly, I'd like to thank the victim for her bravery and I hope this outcome offers some justice to her."