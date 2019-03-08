Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Sink hole opens up in Colchester road

PUBLISHED: 12:04 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 04 April 2019

Essex Highways will be investigating a sinkhole in Colchester Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

Essex Highways will be investigating a sinkhole in Colchester Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

Archant

Highways authorities are dealing with a sink hole which has opened up on a road in Colchester

Highways will be on the scene of the hole today Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYSHighways will be on the scene of the hole today Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

Essex Highways have coned off part of Oxford Road in the town after the discovery of the hole.

It’s not clear at this stage what has caused the sink hole.

Essex Highways will be carrying out investigations into the cause of the road damage before making a repair.

It joked that on Twitter that it would be looking for a plug to fix the sinkhole.

The area surrounding the whole has been surrounded by barriers while investigations continue Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYSThe area surrounding the whole has been surrounded by barriers while investigations continue Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

“When its all done we’ll probably have a wash-up session,” read the tweet.

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Have you seen 15-year-old Freddie from Bury St Edmunds?

Freddie Taylor, 15, has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Have you seen 15-year-old Freddie from Bury St Edmunds?

Freddie Taylor, 15, has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New owners reopen doomed Suffolk pub as tapas restaurant

New owners have reopned The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury, less than a week after it closed down. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ain’t no mountain high enough! Rugby players set for match on Mount Everest

Paul Jordan will be a part of a team taking on an incredible attempt to set two Rugby related Guinness World Records on Everest. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Father and son team look to build on success at High Easter point-to-point

Almost There and Archie Wright are entered in the opening race at High Easter this weekend. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

The seven questions we have after episode three of ITV’s The Bay. CONTAINS SPOILERS

Art Parkinson as Rob, Morven Christie as Lisa Armstrong and Imogen King as Abbi (C) Tall Story Pictures/ITV

Grandmother’s horror as dog dies after being violently attacked

Shirley Patterson's dog Millie was violently attacked was another dog while out walking in Carlton Colville. Picture: Julie Hall
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists