Sink hole opens up in Colchester road

Essex Highways will be investigating a sinkhole in Colchester

Highways authorities are dealing with a sink hole which has opened up on a road in Colchester

Highways will be on the scene of the hole today

Essex Highways have coned off part of Oxford Road in the town after the discovery of the hole.

It’s not clear at this stage what has caused the sink hole.

Essex Highways will be carrying out investigations into the cause of the road damage before making a repair.

It joked that on Twitter that it would be looking for a plug to fix the sinkhole.

The area surrounding the whole has been surrounded by barriers while investigations continue

“When its all done we’ll probably have a wash-up session,” read the tweet.