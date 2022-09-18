Colchester soldiers' 'absolute honour' to be in Queen's procession

British Army Band Colchester, seen here in Bury St Edmunds, will be taking part in the Queen's funeral procession - Credit: Denise Bradley

Soldiers from Colchester have described the ‘absolute honour’ of taking part in the Queen’s funeral procession, the ‘sheer scale’ of which they have never seen before.

Maj Craig Bywater and Cpl Jonathan Cook will be performing with the British Army band Colchester as part of the parade that will march down to Wellington Arch in London on Monday, following the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Maj Bywater, 45, director of music and officer commanding for the band, said a contingent of hundreds of musicians from the army bands at Sandhurst and Colchester would be joining forces to create the largest music band he had ever performed with.

He said: “Our band will be fairly central in the procession itself. We are part of a military contingent and we will be giving musical support to that contingent.”

A 70-strong band has travelled down from Colchester, directed by Maj Bywater who has had 28 years of experience in musical bands, including performing at the Queen’s last three jubilees.

“Our day-to-day work involves supporting various parades throughout the British Army and other defence, but the sheer scale of this funeral procession is something that it is an absolute honour to be a part of,” Maj Bywater added.

He said the band was ‘always ready’ for major events and had been preparing since the ‘sad news’ of the Queen’s death was announced on Thursday, September 8.

However, the main difference is that for this event, the band have been rehearsing a series of funeral marches, pieces of music that they would not normally perform at any other parade.

Cpl Cook, 34, a drum major, will be at the front of the band and admitted there will probably be ‘a few nerves.’

But he said: “With every parade that you do there is always a degree of nerves, but for me as a musical performer I have trained myself to try and turn the nerves into a positive energy, to harness them as a positive.”

Cpl Cook’s army career started 11 years ago at Tidworth in Wiltshire before he moved to Colchester in 2017.

“I am incredibly proud to be where I am now and incredibly proud to be given this opportunity to perform for Her Majesty The Queen,” he added.