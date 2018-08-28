Person dies after being hit by train

Rail services running through a station near Colchester may be cancelled or severely delayed after a man was struck by a train.

British Transport Police were called to the scene at Hythe station between Colchester and Clacton at 9.30am today – the incident should not affect services on the main line from Ipswich and Norwich.

Paramedics were also on hand and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Essex Police are currently working to identify him and inform their next of kin.

They are not treating the death as suspicious.

Greater Anglia have announced they are expecting delays at Hythe station after the incident.

The company has also stated they are looking for buses and coaches to replace the disrupted and cancelled services.

They will issue an estimated time of arrival as soon as this information is available via social media.

First Essex buses are accepting tickets from Greater Anglia while the incident is dealt with.

The 10.05am Clacton-on-Sea to London Liverpool Street will start from Colchester at 10.33am, and will no longer call at Thorpe-Le-Soken and Wivenhoe.

