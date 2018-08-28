Students to stage protest after spate of stabbings and assaults on campus

The Students' Union has organised a protest in reaction to attacks on their students on campus this year. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE Archant

A students’ union is to hold a protest after a rise in stabbings and sexual assaults on their university’s campus.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The protest, called It Ends Now, is aiming to show that the University of Essex campus in Wivenhoe is a safe place for students to live, study and work.

Those taking part will be standing in the central square on the campus at 1pm in solidarity with those that have been affected by attacks this academic year.

On October 3, a woman was allegedly raped in a university halls of residence.

A 24-year-old man, Sultan Mohammed, of Almond Way, Colchester, has been charged in connection with the attack.

Hours after this, around 12.15am on October 4, a young man was stabbed in the face in Wivenhoe Park on the campus. The assault left him with a three-inch wound.

Essex Police is still appealing for information regarding the stabbing an believe would have been very busy with students at the time.

Members of the students’ union will also be handing out information promoting consent and respectful behaviour and condemning sexual assault.