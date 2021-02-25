Published: 12:00 AM February 25, 2021

A Colchester mum has last over seven stone in just over a year to be named Slimming World’s Miss Slinky 2021.

Tansy Arnett, 29, weighed over 18 stone in November 2019 and felt self-conscious about her size, suffered uncomfortable joint pain and found it difficult to keep up with her young son.

Tansy Arnett before her weight loss - Credit: Tansy Arnett

Now just over 12 months later she’s lost 7st 3lbs and six dress sizes and has changed her relationship with food.

The primary school learning support assistant, who lives with her three sons and partner Jay in Colchester, says she has struggled with her weight for as long as she can remember and has always used food and sugary drinks as a comfort.

Tansy Arnett decided she needed to change her relationship with food - Credit: Tansy Arnett

“I tried so many diets and they all resulted in me starving myself, becoming extremely unhealthy and then regaining the weight,” said Ms Arnett.

“It had an awful impact on my relationship with food and I was very much an emotional eater.”

It was after meeting people who had tried Slimming World that Ms Arnett decided to change her ways.

“I knew I needed something that would help me make a change for good,” said Ms Arnett.

“I have completely fallen in love with cooking again and love trying new recipes.”

Ms Arnett joined the Slimming World group at Highwoods in Colchester.

Tansy's weight loss has proved an inspiration to others - Credit: Slimming World/Paul Buller

“I was so nervous. I sat in that first group with a shaky, wobbly lip and my heart beating out of my chest – I had no idea what to expect,” said Ms Arnett.

“Everyone was so lovely though, I was offered a drink straightaway and shown where to sit, and I was soon made to feel part of the family."

Before joining Slimming World Tansy relied heavily on takeaways and fast food meals and enjoyed lots of sugary coffees and lattes with cakes.

Now she cooks meals from scratch for her and her family.

“I used to fill up on rubbish, sometimes to the point of feeling sick,” said Ms Arnett.

“I have three balanced meals a day and I love that I can adjust the plan to suit me and the foods me and my family like."

Tansy Arnett has swapped sugary drinks and cakes for come cooked meals - Credit: Tansy Arnett

Ms Arnett’s Slimming World group also inspired her to become more active. She has completed Couch to 5k and loves BOUNCE, a trampoline fitness class.

“I feel like I have a new lease of life," said Ms Arnett.

“Some people have even said I look a bit like Meghan Markle, which is a huge compliment.”

Tansy Arnett has been named Miss Slinky 2021 - Credit: Slimming World/Paul Buller

Ms Arnett’s weight loss has inspired a colleague to lose 5st and her sister to lose 2st.

“My advice to anyone wanting to lose weight is to go for it now, because if you don’t, then in a year’s time you’ll only wish you’d started earlier,” said Ms Arnett.