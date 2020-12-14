Swimming club launches fundraiser to secure future

Published: 12:26 PM December 14, 2020

Colchester Swimming Club is trying to raise £5,000 via crowdfunding to secure its future after the pandemic. - Credit: Colchester Swimming Club

Colchester Swimming Club has launched a fundraising appeal to help it stay afloat after the pandemic hit its income.

The club, which was formed in 1884, hopes to raise £5,000 via crowdfunding, as well as secure further funding from Sport England.

Steve Redmond, chairman of Colchester Swimming Club, said: “When we celebrated our 135th anniversary last year, we had no idea of the challenges that 2020 would bring.

"Crucially, we have been unable to host swim meets, which are usually a significant source of income, to support the growth and development of the club. We are now appealing for help.”

The club has currently raised just over £3,000 of its £5,000 target.

Head coach Michelle Young added: "Over the years thousands of swimmers and water polo players have come through this club benefiting from the health and social advantages, as well as the competition, that aquatic sports can bring.

"I hope the good people of Colchester are able to dig deep and secure the future of the club.

"Every donation, however small, from the community and local businesses will help. Please give what you can."

More detail about the fundraiser can be found here.