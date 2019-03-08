Colchester Borough Council investigating taxi driver who was caught on CCTV defecating on the street

Greenstead Social Club in Blackthorn Avenue, Colchester. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Licensing officers are investigating reports that a taxi driver stopped his car and defecated on a street in Colchester after CCTV footage has emerged of the incident.

The incident alledgedly happened on March 27 at 7.20am when a man driving a silver car pulled up outside of the back entrance of a social club in the Essex town, and relieved himself on the floor.

The incident was caught on the CCTV of Greenstead Social Club in Blackthorn Avenue and the driver was reported to Colchester Borough Council who say they are now planning to interview the culprit.

Michael Lilley, port-folio holder for planning, public safety and licensing, said that “action will be taken” to deal with the driver in question.

“It is absolutely disgusting,” he said.

“I don't know why someone thinks they can act like that.

“Because the borough council licensed him he is expected to act according to our code of conduct. Actions will be taken to deal with him.

“The owner of the club has asked for an apology because one of his bar staff had to clean it up later that day.

“We will be having a meeting with him next week and we will take action. It has not been decided yet but we may pass on our information to the police.”

A member of staff from the club said that they had to clean up the mess. They described this incident as “disgusting” and said that they would like an apology.