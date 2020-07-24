E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Knifeman threatened taxi driver and demanded he take him to Stansted Airport

PUBLISHED: 12:18 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:18 24 July 2020

The Colchester taxi driver was threatened at knifepoint in North Station Road on Friday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Colchester taxi driver was threatened at knifepoint in North Station Road on Friday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A taxi driver in Colchester was threatened with a knife by a man who wanted to be driven to Stansted Airport in the early hours of the morning.

The attack happened at around 12.50am today (Friday) in North Station Road.

The driver told police he was asked to take the man to Stansted Airport.

Bravely, the driver managed to get the man out of his taxi before officers swooped in.

An 18-year-old man from Kilburn, London, was arrested shortly afterwards and remains in police custody on suspicion of possession of a knife, making threats to kill, common assault and making off without payment.

