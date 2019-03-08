Cabbie caught defecating in street suspended by council

Greenstead Social Club in Blackthorn Avenue, Colchester. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A taxi driver who was caught on CCTV defecating on the street outside a social club in Colchester has been suspended from work for 28 days.

The incident allegedly happened on March 27 at 7.20am when a man driving a silver car pulled up outside the back entrance of a social club in the Essex town and relieved himself on the floor.

It was caught on the CCTV of Greenstead Social Club in Blackthorn Avenue and the driver was reported to Colchester Borough Council who then interviewed the driver.

The man has now been suspended from work for 28 days.

Councillor Mike Lilley, portfolio holder for communities, wellbeing and public safety, said: "Following an investigation by licensing officers the taxi driver was given, and is continuing to serve, a 28-day suspension.

"We expect the highest standards from our licensed drivers, who in effect work on behalf of the council for the public.

"They are ambassadors of the borough and this isn't the sort of behaviour we expect; nobody wants bad behaviour from our licensed drivers to be the impression residents and visitors have of Colchester.

"The council does a tremendous job as a licensing authority and the public can be reassured that any breaches of the regulations by drivers or lack of decent standards that are reported to us will be investigated and appropriately dealt with."

A member of staff from the club said that they had to clean up the mess. They described this incident as "disgusting" and said that they would like an apology.