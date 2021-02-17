Hundreds of taxi drivers given £500 Covid support grants
- Credit: Archant
More than 600 taxi drivers in the Colchester area are being given £500 support grants to help keep them on the road during the coronavirus pandemic.
Colchester Borough Council said it had been trying to distribute Covid Support Grants to businesses whose income has been hit by the pandemic, with the authority receiving the money via central government.
The council's portfolio holder for business and resources, David King, said: “The latest council grants will help taxi drivers, as well as those running a business from home and those whose businesses were not closed but who have been significantly impacted by the crisis.
“Help to our taxi drivers will cost £300,000 and will be in addition to the near £48million awarded to over 4,000 businesses across our borough"
Michael Lilley, portfolio holder for communities, wellbeing and public safety, added: “This winter has been difficult for Colchester’s taxi drivers, and I’m glad we’re able to support them through to better times.
You may also want to watch:
“I would like to thank our taxi drivers for their patience, and I will continue to lobby to ensure they get the support they need.”
People can get more information on support grants by visiting www.colchester.gov.uk/coronavirus
Most Read
- 1 'I'm not going to be the only one to blame' - Lambert after Northampton draw
- 2 Surge testing for South African Covid variant deployed on Suffolk/Norfolk border
- 3 Jackson and Nolan exiled from Ipswich Town first-team and training with Under 23s
- 4 Explained - who is included in new shielding list
- 5 Human skull found by child on beach
- 6 A14 closed after woman seriously hurt in crash
- 7 Woman in her 20s dies after A14 collision
- 8 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 0-0 draw with Northampton Town
- 9 Matchday Recap: Blues held at home by Northampton
- 10 Watch: Referee Drysdale squares up to Town midfielder Judge