Hundreds of taxi drivers given £500 Covid support grants

Published: 6:37 PM February 17, 2021

Taxi drivers in Colchester will benefit from the Covid Support Grants - Credit: Archant

More than 600 taxi drivers in the Colchester area are being given £500 support grants to help keep them on the road during the coronavirus pandemic.

Colchester Borough Council said it had been trying to distribute Covid Support Grants to businesses whose income has been hit by the pandemic, with the authority receiving the money via central government.

The council's portfolio holder for business and resources, David King, said: “The latest council grants will help taxi drivers, as well as those running a business from home and those whose businesses were not closed but who have been significantly impacted by the crisis.

“Help to our taxi drivers will cost £300,000 and will be in addition to the near £48million awarded to over 4,000 businesses across our borough"

Michael Lilley, portfolio holder for communities, wellbeing and public safety, added: “This winter has been difficult for Colchester’s taxi drivers, and I’m glad we’re able to support them through to better times.

“I would like to thank our taxi drivers for their patience, and I will continue to lobby to ensure they get the support they need.”

People can get more information on support grants by visiting www.colchester.gov.uk/coronavirus