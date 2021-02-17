News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Hundreds of taxi drivers given £500 Covid support grants

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Papworth

Published: 6:37 PM February 17, 2021   
The Colchester taxi driver was threatened at knifepoint in North Station Road on Friday. Picture: SA

Taxi drivers in Colchester will benefit from the Covid Support Grants - Credit: Archant

More than 600 taxi drivers in the Colchester area are being given £500 support grants to help keep them on the road during the coronavirus pandemic.

Colchester Borough Council said it had been trying to distribute Covid Support Grants to businesses whose income has been hit by the pandemic, with the authority receiving the money via central government.

The council's portfolio holder for business and resources, David King, said: “The latest council grants will help taxi drivers, as well as those running a business from home and those whose businesses were not closed but who have been significantly impacted by the crisis.

“Help to our taxi drivers will cost £300,000 and will be in addition to the near £48million awarded to over 4,000 businesses across our borough"

Michael Lilley, portfolio holder for communities, wellbeing and public safety, added: “This winter has been difficult for Colchester’s taxi drivers, and I’m glad we’re able to support them through to better times.

You may also want to watch:

“I would like to thank our taxi drivers for their patience, and I will continue to lobby to ensure they get the support they need.”

People can get more information on support grants by visiting www.colchester.gov.uk/coronavirus

Most Read

  1. 1 'I'm not going to be the only one to blame' - Lambert after Northampton draw
  2. 2 Surge testing for South African Covid variant deployed on Suffolk/Norfolk border
  3. 3 Jackson and Nolan exiled from Ipswich Town first-team and training with Under 23s
  1. 4 Explained - who is included in new shielding list
  2. 5 Human skull found by child on beach
  3. 6 A14 closed after woman seriously hurt in crash
  4. 7 Woman in her 20s dies after A14 collision
  5. 8 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 0-0 draw with Northampton Town
  6. 9 Matchday Recap: Blues held at home by Northampton
  7. 10 Watch: Referee Drysdale squares up to Town midfielder Judge
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

BBC Look East presenters Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop

Look East stars Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop give an insight into...

Gina Long

Logo Icon
BlueAction

Flares let off as Blue Action group protest at Playford Road

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Thorpeness shipwreck Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Winter storms unearth potential 18th century shipwreck on Suffolk coast

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
An advert thanking the NHS in a bus shelter in Tacket Street. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Mapped: The neighbourhoods yet to record any new Covid cases in February

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus