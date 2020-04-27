Girl, 16, faces court after allegedly spitting on police officer
PUBLISHED: 09:01 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:23 27 April 2020
Archant
A teenage girl has been charged with three counts of assaulting an emergency worker following a disturbance in Colchester.
The assaults reportedly happened when officers from Essex Police attended a domestic related disturbance around 4am Sunday, April 26.
It is claimed officers were kicked, punched and spat at following their arrival.
The girl, 16, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear at Chelmsford Youth Court on Friday, June 5.
