Girl, 16, faces court after allegedly spitting on police officer

A 16-year-old girl is alleged to have spat on a police officer following a domestic disturbance in Colchester Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A teenage girl has been charged with three counts of assaulting an emergency worker following a disturbance in Colchester.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The assaults reportedly happened when officers from Essex Police attended a domestic related disturbance around 4am Sunday, April 26.

It is claimed officers were kicked, punched and spat at following their arrival.

The girl, 16, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear at Chelmsford Youth Court on Friday, June 5.