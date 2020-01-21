E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Trial date set for teenager denies wounding

PUBLISHED: 20:18 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 20:18 21 January 2020

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

The trial of a Colchester teenager accused of being involved in a knife attack in the town will take place in August.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link was 18-year-old Dylan Awulonu, of Avin Way, Colchester.

He pleaded not guilty to an offence of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on December 22.

You may also want to watch:

He also denied two offences of having an article with a blade or point in Gascoigne Road, Colchester, namely a dagger style knife and a machete style knife on the same date.

Judge Rupert Overbury granted an application for bail and released Awulonu, who has no previous convictions, on conditional bail including a curfew and a condition that he doesn't enter Suffolk or Essex other than to attend court or to attend a pre-arranged meeting with his solicitor.

His trial will get underway on August 24 and a pre-trial hearing will take place in July.

Most Read

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

‘Something is not quite right’ when you look to the sky

Astronomer, Neil Norman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

‘Something is not quite right’ when you look to the sky

Astronomer, Neil Norman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Train hits deer – blocking London Liverpool Street to Norwich line

The 4.30pm service from London Liverpool Street has hit a deer and is blocking all lines. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ipswich MP hopeful of Orwell Bridge solutions in place ‘by next winter’

Closures of the Orwell Bridge have been much publicised in Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Man who died in A14 lorry crash is named

The victim of the crash has been named as 54-year-old Andrew Gibbins, from Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

Thrill seekers wanted: New rollercoaster taking Clacton Pier to ‘another level’

The old rollercoaster is being sold to a ride operator in South America Picture: NIGEL BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists