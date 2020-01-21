Trial date set for teenager denies wounding

The trial of a Colchester teenager accused of being involved in a knife attack in the town will take place in August.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link was 18-year-old Dylan Awulonu, of Avin Way, Colchester.

He pleaded not guilty to an offence of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on December 22.

He also denied two offences of having an article with a blade or point in Gascoigne Road, Colchester, namely a dagger style knife and a machete style knife on the same date.

Judge Rupert Overbury granted an application for bail and released Awulonu, who has no previous convictions, on conditional bail including a curfew and a condition that he doesn't enter Suffolk or Essex other than to attend court or to attend a pre-arranged meeting with his solicitor.

His trial will get underway on August 24 and a pre-trial hearing will take place in July.