Search for volunteers to support Help for Heroes at Colchester Tesco

Published: 11:03 AM May 19, 2021

Help for Heroes will be volunteering at the Tesco Extra store next month - Credit: Laura Haskell

Volunteers from veterans' charity Help for Heroes will be assisting customers at the Tesco Extra store in Colchester next month for their first collection of the year.

The fundraising initiative is being held across Tesco’s National Collection Weekend on June 26 and 27.

It also coincides with Armed Forces Day on June 26.

Tesco and Help for Heroes are marking the occasion by encouraging people in Colchester to show their support to wounded veterans and their families.

Volunteers are being sought to give up a few hours of their time to help out at the Highwoods supermarket over the upcoming weekend.

Stuart Dickinson, store manager, said: "As lockdown restrictions ease, we are pleased to be able to launch the National Collection Weekend and support the incredible work of Help for Heroes.

"We hope as many people as possible from Colchester will get involved across the weekend and take this fun opportunity to reconnect with others, while making a difference supporting those who are wounded or injured as a result of service."

People can sign up for the fundraising effort on the Help for Heroes website.