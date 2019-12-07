Concern following two assaults in town centre leave three injured

Police are appealing for information about two assaults, one of which took place in Colchester High Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Three men were injured after two separate assaults last night, leading to police appeals for information.

Detectives in Colchester are looking into two separate assaults in the town in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It does not believe they are linked but officers are looking to speak to anyone who was out in the town at the time.

The first assault took place on the High Street, near to Red Lion Walk, at around 3.25am.

A 19-year-old man from Wivenhoe was punched by another person and fell backwards, hitting his head on the pavement and leaving him with a head wound.

He suffered injuries to his head and face that are not serious.

Police are looking to speak to a man who was in the area at the time. He is described as being of Eastern European descent and wore a red jacket.

It is believed he left the scene on foot.

In a separate incident police were called to reports of a fight on Priory Street, near to the car park shortly before 4.20am on Saturday morning.

It is believed that two men from Colchester, one in their 20s and the other in their 30s, attempted to break up the fight and were assaulted in the process.

Both have been taken to hospital where they remain in stable condition. Their injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

Essex Police said that they were keen to speak to anyone involved in the original fight, or who may have dash cam in their car and was driving past the area at the time, or any local businesses with CCTV.

Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston, District Commander for Colchester, said of this morning's incidents: "Two serious incidents in one night is incredibly concerning for my teams and, understandably, for local residents. We're working quickly to try and locate those who are responsible. If you were out in the early hours of this morning and can help us, I need you to get in touch.

"We continue to work closely with our local bars and clubs in the area and provide a visible police presence to ensure everyone has a safe night out.

"Being assaulted is never acceptable and, if you've had a few drinks, you won't know your own strength. Just one punch and it can all be over. It's incredibly dangerous, and there's no need for it.

"There will be officers out in the town centre from tonight, Saturday 7 December, as part of a pre-planned operation, and over the coming weekends to ensure that people can safely and responsibly enjoy their nights out in the lead up to Christmas."