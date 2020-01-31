E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man jailed and banned from town centre after shouting abuse at public

PUBLISHED: 14:35 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 31 January 2020

Mark Dooley was jailed for seven weeks and given a community behaviour order after being abusive towards members of the public in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A man has been jailed for seven weeks banned from Colchester town centre after being drunk and abusive to members of the public on several occasions.

Mark Dooley, 53, of no fixed address, was given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at a hearing at Basildon Magistrates' Court on January 24.

At a previous court hearing he admitted to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, failing to comply with a community protection notice, and failing to surrender to bail relating to incidents in November and December where Dooley had been drunk and become abusive to members of the public in the town centre.

The 53-year-old has been jailed and is no longer allowed to:

- Enter Colchester town centre except for attending or passing the railway station where he has a valid ticket to travel

- Shout, swear, or use sexually explicit language in public places likely to or which thereby causes harassment, alarm, or distress to a member of the public within the boundaries of Colchester district

- Act in an aggressive manner likely to or which thereby causes harassment, alarm or distress to a member of the public within the boundaries of Colchester district

- Touch members of the public within the boundaries of Colchester district likely to or which thereby causes harassment, alarm or distress other than in the course of regular day-to-day conduct

Sergeant Stuart Austin, from the Colchester Town Centre Team, said: "Mark Dooley's behaviour has had a significant impact on people working or using Colchester town centre

"He has persistently caused issues and behaved in an intimidating way towards complete strangers.

"This is completely unacceptable and now, thanks to the hard work from the Colchester Town Centre Team, he will no longer be able to make life a misery for people trying to go about their daily business."

