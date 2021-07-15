Pink bins 'hugely successful' in cutting chewing gum waste in town centre
- Credit: Colchester Borough Council
Bright pink bins will be returning to Colchester town centre after they were found to reduce the amount of chewing gum left on the ground by almost half.
The 'Gumdrop' bins were removed last month following a misunderstanding over a licensing agreement, but will be reinstalled on Friday after the issue was resolved.
The 20 bins, which are made from recycled gum, will be rotated every six months across 36 litter hotspots in the town centre.
Simon Crow, Colchester Borough Council's portfolio holder for environment and sustainability, revealed a litter count study had found the bins had helped cut gum waste by 48%.
He said: "The Gumdrop bins have proved to be hugely successful in helping to keep the town’s footpaths free of chewing gum over the last 18 months.
"The bins improve the cleanliness of our streets, save money and help the town become more eco-friendly, a scheme we should all be proud to have in our town.
"They also support our commitment to ensuring a clean and tidy town centre."
