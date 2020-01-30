E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Three miles of queues after fuel spillage on A12

PUBLISHED: 13:08 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:08 30 January 2020

Delays are affecting drivers at junction 28 for the Colchester United Football Stadium Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

There are major delays on the A12 near Colchester this afternoon because of a fuel spillage on the road.

One lane is closed and traffic is queuing for three miles on the Ipswich-bound carriageway at junction 28, for the Colchester United Football Ground.

Congestion is back to junction 27, for the Avenue of Remembrance roundabout.

Lane one of two is closed, according to traffic sensors.

Highways teams are on their way.

The current travel time is 20 minutes through the incident.

It comes after a broken down car sparked delays on the A12 southbound at Copdock this morning.

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

