Three miles of queues after fuel spillage on A12

Delays are affecting drivers at junction 28 for the Colchester United Football Stadium Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

There are major delays on the A12 near Colchester this afternoon because of a fuel spillage on the road.

One lane is closed and traffic is queuing for three miles on the Ipswich-bound carriageway at junction 28, for the Colchester United Football Ground.

Congestion is back to junction 27, for the Avenue of Remembrance roundabout.

Lane one of two is closed, according to traffic sensors.

Highways teams are on their way.

The current travel time is 20 minutes through the incident.

It comes after a broken down car sparked delays on the A12 southbound at Copdock this morning.