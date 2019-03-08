Video

'It's dreadful' - neighbours shock after three bodies found in street

Officers found two men dead inside a property in Colchester, a third was found in a car outside. PICTURE: ARCHANT Archant

Neighbours have expressed their worry and shock after a man was arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of three bodies in Colchester.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. PICTURE: ARCHANT One man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. PICTURE: ARCHANT

A murder investigation is currently under way after police officers attended an altercation in Wellesley Road on Saturday night and two men were found dead in a flat, with a third body found in a car outside.

Millie Clark, who lives just around the corner from Wellesley Road where the murders took place, said she couldn't sleep all night after seeing police and forensics had cordoned off the area.

She said: "I went out about 9.15pm last night and came home at about 3am. I was walking up the road and I could see police cordons and I wasn't sure if I could get down my road."

"I couldn't sleep all night because I wanted to know what was going on," she explained.

"I then saw the forensics team arrive at about 4.30am and a tent was put up around the back of the flats in the car park. But I've now heard on the news that three people have been killed and it's dreadful."

Officers investigating the deaths have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of murder and the street has been cordoned off for the past 24 hours while forensics try to determine what happened.

Millie, who grew up in the countryside, said it's a shock to see so many police cars in the area she calls home.

"It's crazy," she said. "It's a lovely area and you don't expect things like this to happen."

"It's really worrying because Colchester is just getting so much worse," she added.

Will, who lives nearby, said he walked home down Wellesley Road late on Saturday night but wasn't aware of any altercation and didn't hear any shouting.

He admits he was shocked to hear of something like this happening so close to home when hearing it on the news on Sunday morning.

"It's shocking when anything like that happens especially in your local community," he said.

"I've lived here all my life and I'd like to think it's a nice part of Colchester, but this just goes to show that anything like this can happen at any time and at any place.

"I've always felt safe around here, but the fact that it was three people who were killed is quite something."

Detectives say this is an isolated incident and that they "are not looking for anyone else in connection, but are keeping an open mind".

DCI Stephen Jennings, the senior police officer leading the case, has urged neighbours "not to panic" while they hunt for clues.

He has confirmed that a cordon could remain in place for at least 48 hours while investigations continue.

Another resident of the area, who is 70-years-old but wishes to remain unnamed, says "it's been a nightmare the last couple of years".

She has lived in the area for nearly 42 years and says the street has changed significantly over time, and has even seen drug deals take place in front of her house.

"I'm 70 years old and we don't need these sort of things to be happening, it really is scary and it does worry me," she said.

