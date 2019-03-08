Police refer themselves to watchdog over initial response to murders

Essex Police say they will be referring themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct to review how they responded to the deaths of three men in Colchester.

Officers were called to Wellesley Road at around 10.15pm on Saturday, October 5 after concerns were raised about the welfare of two men following reports of an altercation.

In the early hours of Sunday, October 6, the bodies of two victims were found inside a flat in Wellesley Road and the body of a third man was found in a car directly outside.

Police have now identified the men as 35-year-old Danny Gibson, 31-year-old Jason Gibson and 35-year-old Richard Booth, all from Colchester.

Post-mortem examinations which took place on Monday found that all three men died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Tom Saunders, 32, of Bounstead Road, Colchester, was arrested on Sunday in connection with their deaths. He was charged in the early hours of Tuesday morning with three counts of murder.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We will be referring ourselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct to review our response to the incident."

Officers are continuing to search for a bloodstained sharp object that may have been used in the attacks and specialist teams are searching 10 areas that are being treated as crime scenes.

A cordon remains on scene and Wellesley Road remains closed while investigations continue.

Those with any information that could assist police with their investigation should contact the Major Crime team on 101.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

