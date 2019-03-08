Everything we know so far about the Colchester triple murder

One man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. PICTURE: ARCHANT Archant

A shocking triple murder investigation is under way in Colchester after two bodies were found in a flat and a third in a car outside - here is what we know so far.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The road remained closed during Sunday. PICTURE: ARCHANT The road remained closed during Sunday. PICTURE: ARCHANT

Concern for welfare

Officers were called at around 10.15pm on Saturday, October 5, with concerns for the welfare of two men at an address in Wellesley Road following reports of an altercation.

Three bodies discovered and murder investigation launched

Police responded to the concerns for welfare and attended a flat in Wellesley Road - where two men were found dead inside the flat.

A third man's body was then discovered in a car immediately outside the property.

Detectives launched a murder investigation following the discovery during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Arrest made and crime scene cordoned off

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder - he now remains in police custody for questioning.

Detectives say this is an isolated incident and that they "are not looking for anyone else in connection, but are keeping an open mind".

Witnesses reported seeing forensics arriving at the scene in the early hours of Sunday morning, with a tent reportedly put up in the car park behind the flat.

A cordon was also put in place in the early hours of Sunday morning - where it still remains - closing the entirety of Wellesley Road.

Police issue release and appeal for witnesses

At around 12.30pm Essex Police issued a statement detailing the triple murder investigation.

In the statement they made an appeal for any witnesses who may have seen or heard anything in the area between 6pm on Saturday, October 5 and 1am on Sunday, October 6.

Evidence gathered

A team of at least 20 to 30 officers - including a mixture of detectives, forensics specialists and scientists - have began investigating the crime scene as they attempt to piece together what has happened.

The forensics team have been assessing both the vehicle and the flat itself.

Officers have already been door-to-door to homes in the street and have trawled through CCTV footage looking for clues.

Detective tells public 'do not panic'

In an interview with this newspaper , DCI Stephen Jennings, the senior police officer leading the case, urged neighbours "not to panic" while they hunt for clues.

"We do believe this incident is isolated," he said.

"It is not believed to be gang or drug-related and there is no need to panic."

DCI Jennings confirmed that the area may be cordoned off for a couple of days so that detectives can carry out their extensive enquiries.

He continued: "I do ask and urge people to bear with me whilst we go through that process, but it's important that we do this as thoroughly as we can to try and recover the most amount of evidence.

"It's difficult to say whether the full road will be closed, but there will be some disruption and the community need to be prepared for the road to be closed for the next couple of days."

Residents reveal their shock as news spreads of triple murder investigation

Millie Clark, who lives just round the corner from Wellesley Road where the murders took place, said she couldn't sleep all night after seeing police and forensics had cordoned off the area.

She said: "I went out about 9.15pm last night and came home at about 3am. I was walking up the road and I could see police cordons and I wasn't sure if I could get down my road.

"I then saw the forensics team arrive at about 4.30am and a tent was put up around the back of the flats in the car park.

"I've now heard on the news that three people have been killed and it's dreadful," she added.

Meanwhile a man who asked to known only as Will, who lives opposite, said he was shocked to hear of what happened after police released their statement.

He said: "I've lived here all my life, but this just goes to show something like this can happen at any time and in any place. But it is very shocking being so close to home."