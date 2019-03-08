Hunt for 'bloodstained sharp object' in triple murder investigation

The search for a weapon used in a triple murder in Colchester is under way, as a major probe into the deaths enters its second day.

Officers were called to Wellesley Road in Colchester at around 10.15pm on Saturday, October 5 after concerns were raised about the welfare of two men following reports of an altercation.

They arrived to find two men were found dead inside the house and a third was found in a car outside.

Officers are now searching for a bloodstained sharp object that may have been used in the attacks.

A cordon remains on scene and Wellesley Road remains closed while the search is carries out.

A 32-year-old man from Colchester has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detectives say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, but are keeping an open mind.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We would like to speak to anyone who was in or around the Wellesley Road area between 6pm on Saturday 5 October and 1am on Sunday 6 October and witnessed any suspicious or unusual behaviour."

In an interview with this newspaper, DCI Stephen Jennings, the senior police officer leading the case, urged neighbours "not to panic" while they hunt for clues.

"We do believe this incident is isolated," he said.

"It is not believed to be gang or drug-related and there is no need to panic."

DCI Jennings confirmed that the area may be cordoned off for a couple of days so that detectives can carry out their extensive enquiries.

He continued: "I do ask and urge people to bear with me whilst we go through that process, but it's important that we do this as thoroughly as we can to try and recover the most amount of evidence.

"It's difficult to say whether the full road will be closed, but there will be some disruption and the community need to be prepared for the road to be closed for the next couple of days."

Those with any information are asked to contact the Major Crime Team on 101 quoting incident 1400 of 5 October or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.