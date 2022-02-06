Two treated by paramedics after building fire near Colchester

Two people have been treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation after an agricultural building fire in Boxted (file photo) - Credit: Archant

Firefighters were called to the blaze at 4.50pm on Saturday, February 5 to reports of a 12x8 metre building on fire as well as the manure heap next door to it.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said around five tonnes of hay bales were destroyed as a result of the fire in the agricultural building.

They added: "Firefighters used special breathing equipment to fight the fire.

"They had doused the flames by 7.30pm with three crews remaining at the scene until just after 8.30pm to dampen the area down."

Appliances from Colchester, Clacton, Billericay, Coggeshall and Frinton were called to the blaze.



