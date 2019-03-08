Colchester United fan banned from football games for 3 years after fight with police

A 21-year-old man has been banned from attending any football match in the UK after he fought with police before a game.

Jon Harknett from Spruce Avenue, Colchester was arrested on March 30, the day of the U's game against Cambridge United, after getting involved in a fight.

Harknett ran towards a developing fight between opposing fans in Newmarket Road, Cambridge, shortly after 2pm, as fans headed towards Abbey Stadium.

He was stopped by an officer but managed to struggle free and threw a punch towards him before being arrested on suspicion of affray.

Harknett was charged with using threatening words or behaviour and initially denied the offence.

He was found guilty at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on November 13 where he was given a football banning order and fined £1500.

Harknett cannot attend any UK football match, specifically home and away games for Colchester United.

He will also have to surrender his passport when England play abroad and during Euro 2020.

Mark Wood, football officer from Cambridgeshire Police said: "This type of anti-social behaviour tarnishes the reputation of the 99 per cent of supporters who just want to turn up and watch the match.

"There is no place for this behaviour anywhere and particularly not at football matches, which are family environments."