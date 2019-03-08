E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police hunt van driver after Colchester hit-and-run

PUBLISHED: 10:56 31 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 31 August 2019

North Hill in Colchester was closed by police after a woman was hit by a van Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

North Hill in Colchester was closed by police after a woman was hit by a van Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

Police are searching for the driver of a van involved in a hit-and-run in Colchester where a woman in her 20s suffered serious injuries.

Officers were called to the scene, in North Hill, at around 5.45pm on Thursday August 29.

The injured woman was rushed to hospital by air ambulance.

A spokesman for Essex police said: "We were called to reports of a collision on North Hill, Colchester, shortly after 5.40pm on Thursday, August 29.

"A van is believed to have been involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

"The driver failed to stop at the scene.

"The pedestrian, a woman in her 20s, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

"The van, a white Vauxhall Vivaro, has been recovered and enquiries are ongoing to locate the driver."

The road was closed by police while officers and emergency crews worked at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information on the whereabouts of the van driver, call the Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting incident reference 1049 of Thursday, August 29.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit an anonymous report through its website here.

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

WATCH: Dramatic aerial footage as firefighters tackle 500 tonne haystack blaze

Firefighters worked through the night to extinguish the fire Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Police hunt van driver after Colchester hit-and-run

North Hill in Colchester was closed by police after a woman was hit by a van Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

As we look back at previous winners - who do you think should be recognised as a Star of Suffolk?

The Stars of Suffolk 2018 award winners Picture by: SONYA DUNCAN

‘He should be here’ - The Undertones pay tribute to John Peel

The Undertones perform at the John Peel Centre Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Have you seen missing 13-year-old Claire Powell?

Police are searching for 13-year-old Claire Powell from Hundon who has not been seen since Thursday, August 30 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists