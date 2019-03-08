Police hunt van driver after Colchester hit-and-run

North Hill in Colchester was closed by police after a woman was hit by a van Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

Police are searching for the driver of a van involved in a hit-and-run in Colchester where a woman in her 20s suffered serious injuries.

Officers were called to the scene, in North Hill, at around 5.45pm on Thursday August 29.

The injured woman was rushed to hospital by air ambulance.

A spokesman for Essex police said: "We were called to reports of a collision on North Hill, Colchester, shortly after 5.40pm on Thursday, August 29.

"A van is believed to have been involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

"The driver failed to stop at the scene.

"The pedestrian, a woman in her 20s, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

"The van, a white Vauxhall Vivaro, has been recovered and enquiries are ongoing to locate the driver."

The road was closed by police while officers and emergency crews worked at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information on the whereabouts of the van driver, call the Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting incident reference 1049 of Thursday, August 29.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit an anonymous report through its website here.