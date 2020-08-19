Up to 9 people seen ‘fighting in the road’ - man left with life-threatening injuries

A man is fighting for his life following an assault in central Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A man has been left with life-threatening injuries following a street assault in central Colchester.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Essex Police were called to the scene in Vineyard Street around 12.20am Wednesday, August 19, after receiving reports of up to nine people fighting in the road.

A 46-year-old man was found unconscious at the scene and has been taken to hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.

Two women, known to the victim, were also assaulted.

It is understood suspects fled the scene in a BMW car and police are currently trying to locate the vehicle and its occupants.

Officers have also arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of assault, who remains in custody.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the attack, or who may have video footage, to contact Colchester CID on 101, quoting CAD 18 of August 19.

Alernatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.