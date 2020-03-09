Robbery and assault lead to demands for more officers in Colchester

Colchester town centre.

A knifepoint robbery and violent assault in just 48 hours have resulted in demands for more officers on patrol in Colchester.

Councillor Mike Lilley.

The two incidents happened Friday night and Sunday morning in the town, one of which left a man in hospital.

The first incident was a robbery, where a man in his 20s living in Straight Road found a man holding a knife on his driveway.

Two mopeds, one of which belonged to the victim, were stolen, with on of the mopeds later recovered from Westlands Park in the towns.

The suspect may have been accompanied by two other men and all were wearing dark-coloured hoodies.

Mike Lilley, council portfolio holder for public safety, said: 'We need the government to do more to combat crime like this - personally I would like to see a return to the days of police on the beat - but cuts mean that they cannot be everywhere at once.

'We have said before that some kind of crackdown on carrying knives is needed.

'One only carries a knife when they intend to use it.'

Mr Lilley recommended members of the public take what precautions they can against crimes of this nature.

He added: 'Most people are now able to get a good quality CCTV camera and lighting for their property and should do so.'

The second incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning in Vineyard Street.

At about 2.25am, a man in his 20s was punched in the head, knocking him to the floor and leaving him unconscious with a serious head injury.

Police are investigating whether the victim was involved in another incident with two men inside the nearby Roberts nightclub.

Mr Lilley added: 'It does appear to be a weekend of incidents over a large area.

'I am concerned about the assault in Vineyard Street, which may have started in the Roberts club.

'We do not want nightclubs kicking out people causing trouble so that it ends up on the street with this two-on-one situation - it would be better for them to keep them inside and call the police.

'It's not acceptable and it's disappointing but it appears some people cannot handle their drink.

'It's sad but I'm not surprised.'

The condition of the victim is not known but it is not believed they sustained life-threatening injuries.

Both men arrested in connection with the assault have been bailed until March 27.