Two arrested in connection with serious assault

PUBLISHED: 19:21 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 19:21 18 November 2020

Police made two arrests in connection with the incident Picture: ARCHANT

Police made two arrests in connection with the incident Picture: ARCHANT

Two men have been arrested in connection with an alleged assault in Colchester last month.

A 20-year-old man suffered injuries to his head, hands and body following an incident in Walsingham Road at 8.30pm on October 15.

Two men were arrested at an address in Culver Street West on Tuesday.

A 21-year-old, from Colchester, and a 29-year-old, from East Ham, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession with intent to supply drugs and possession of drugs.

Both have been released on bail until December 13 while investigations continue.

Anyone with information about the incident, and who has yet to come forward, can call police on 101, quoting reference 42/168191/20.

Submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ to speak to an operator from 7am to 11pm.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

