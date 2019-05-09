Sunshine and Showers

Bring your westie along for popular dog walk

09 May, 2019 - 17:50
Westies will take part in the walk in Colchester. Stock photo. Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Westies will take part in the walk in Colchester. Stock photo. Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Archant

More than 100 westies are set to gather for a walk with a difference.

Amanda Doyland organises a westie walk in Colchester twice a year.

Last more than 100 dogs took part, with 78 of them being westies.

The first westie walk of this year will take place on Saturday, May 11 at Colchester Highwoods Country Park.

"At the moment it's looking like we will have over 100 westies do the walk," said Ms Doylan.

"It's such a sight to see."

A raffle is also held as part of the event, with all money raised going to a westie charity.

The walk - which starts at noon - takes about two and half hours, with three stops for refreshments along the way. All westies will receive a good bag and certificate.

The event will be followed by a second westie walk on Saturday, September 7.

For more information, search Westie Walk Colchester on Facebook.

