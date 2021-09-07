News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See 'invasion' of adorable Westies at country park walk

Andrew Papworth

Published: 2:55 PM September 7, 2021   
Colchester Westie walk 2021

The Westie walk took place at Colchester's High Woods country park - Credit: Alice Harker

This was the scene at Colchester's High Woods country park after an "invasion" of more than 70 Westies for an annual walk.

Colchester Westie walk 2021

More than 70 Westies took part in the event - Credit: Alice Harker

Organisers said it was "quite a sight to see" as dozens of the West Highland White Terriers turned up for the event on Sunday, September 5.

Colchester Westie walk 2021

West Highland White Terriers are a popular breed of dog - Credit: Alice Harker

The Westies wandered around the park in sunny temperatures from 11am, although a few breaks were needed to let the dogs cool down in the warm weather.

Colchester Westie walk 2021

The Westies were given regular breaks, considering the warm weather - Credit: Alice Harker

A raffle was held which raised £355 for the Westie Rescue UK, while Colchester-based LKA Recruitment donated an additional £200 to the same charity.

Colchester Westie walk 2021

The West Highland White Terriers get to know each other at the walk - Credit: Alice Harker

The next Colchester Westie walk is planned for April 23 next year.

Colchester Westie walk 2021

Organisers of the 2021 Westie walk in Colchester - Credit: Alice Harker

To find out about future Colchester Westie Walks, people can visit this Facebook page.

Colchester Westie walk 2021

A raffle for the Westie Rescue UK charity raised hundreds of pounds - Credit: Alice Harker

Colchester Westie walk 2021

More than 70 Westies and their owners took part in the Colchester walk - Credit: Alice Harker

Colchester Westie walk 2021

The next Westie walk in Colchester will be held in April next year - Credit: Alice Harker

Colchester Westie walk 2021

Dog owners enjoyed a scenic walk through Colchester's High Woods country park - Credit: Alice Harker

Colchester Westie walk 2021

Organisers said the sheer number of Westies gathered was 'quite a sight to see' - Credit: Alice Harker

Colchester Westie walk 2021

There were so many Westies at the walk that organisers described it as an 'invasion' - Credit: Alice Harker

Colchester Westie walk 2021

Owners enjoyed bringing their dogs along for the walk - Credit: Alice Harker

Colchester Westie walk 2021

The event took place at High Woods country park - Credit: Alice Harker


Colchester News

