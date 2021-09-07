See 'invasion' of adorable Westies at country park walk

Gallery

Published: 2:55 PM September 7, 2021

The Westie walk took place at Colchester's High Woods country park - Credit: Alice Harker

This was the scene at Colchester's High Woods country park after an "invasion" of more than 70 Westies for an annual walk.

Organisers said it was "quite a sight to see" as dozens of the West Highland White Terriers turned up for the event on Sunday, September 5.

The Westies wandered around the park in sunny temperatures from 11am, although a few breaks were needed to let the dogs cool down in the warm weather.

A raffle was held which raised £355 for the Westie Rescue UK, while Colchester-based LKA Recruitment donated an additional £200 to the same charity.

The next Colchester Westie walk is planned for April 23 next year.

To find out about future Colchester Westie Walks, people can visit this Facebook page.

