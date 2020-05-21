Sheds destroyed and summerhouse damaged after fire at three properties
Two sheds were destroyed and a summerhouse damaged after a fire, which affected three homes.
Essex County Fire and Rescue were called to Willett Road, Colchester shortly after 1pm on Thursday.
Three crews from Colchester and Wivenhoe were called to the fire which destroyed two sheds and a large section of fencing. .
A log summerhouse was also badly damaged.
Two gas cylinders also had to be cooled down.
The fire was extinguished by 2.17pm.
Station Manager Danny Partridge said: “We requested a third crew due to the manpower and amount of water needed.
“Our crews did an outstanding job fighting the fire for so long on what was a very hot day.”
An investigation to determine the cause is continuing.
