Pair of thieves steal car keys from elderly woman in raid

PUBLISHED: 09:19 01 May 2020

Police are appealing for information after brazen thieves broke into an elderly woman’s home and stole her car keys.

Essex Police said they were called to a home in St Cyrus Road in Colchester on Thursday.

A woman in her 70s was awoken by noises coming from downstairs, where she discovered two people dressed in dark clothing.

The suspects fled the scene but made off with the victim’s car keys.

Anyone with CCTV footage of the area is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/61657/20.

