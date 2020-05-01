Pair of thieves steal car keys from elderly woman in raid

Essex Police were called to St Cyrus Road in Colchester Picture SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police are appealing for information after brazen thieves broke into an elderly woman’s home and stole her car keys.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Essex Police said they were called to a home in St Cyrus Road in Colchester on Thursday.

You may also want to watch:

A woman in her 70s was awoken by noises coming from downstairs, where she discovered two people dressed in dark clothing.

The suspects fled the scene but made off with the victim’s car keys.

Anyone with CCTV footage of the area is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/61657/20.