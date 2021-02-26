News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Have you seen missing Anna, aged 45?

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 3:51 PM February 26, 2021    Updated: 4:04 PM February 26, 2021
Anna Edwards was last seen at her home in Colchester on Thursday, February 25

Anna Edwards was last seen at her home in Colchester on Thursday, February 25 - Credit: Essex Police

A woman has been reported missing from her home in Colchester.

Anna Edwards is 45 years old and was last seen leaving her home at around 10.30am on Thursday, February 25.

She is described as around 5ft 7ins tall with reddish, shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a long dark coat with blue jeans, brown boots, a grey scarf and a beanie hat.

Officers and her family are worried about her and want to find her to make sure she is okay.

They ask anyone who has seen Anna or knows where she is to get in contact with Essex Police by calling 101 and quoting incident 728 of February 25.

Most Read

  1. 1 Infection rates show slight rise in some districts
  2. 2 40 Suffolk pubs and restaurants opening for al fresco dining in April
  3. 3 Suffolk events going ahead this summer which you can enjoy
  1. 4 Plans submitted for 30 bedroom hotel in centre of Suffolk town
  2. 5 Storms uncover another large Suffolk shipwreck
  3. 6 'It's not interesting!' - Lambert tight-lipped on contents of Evans chat
  4. 7 A140 closed this weekend to connect road to new roundabout
  5. 8 Former Town boss McCarthy linked with Celtic after stunning start at Cardiff
  6. 9 'I don't want to tarnish the good feelings I have with the fans' - Lambert on Celtic vacancy
  7. 10 'Industrial scale' fly-tipping at Suffolk beauty spot
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Abi Cutter will be opening a new Lipstick & Locks in Bury St Edmunds on April 12, as soon as hairdressers are allowed to reopen their doors.

Hair salon and cocktail bar opening new Suffolk site as demand soars

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Abi Nunn, who has more than 60,000 followers on Instagram under the username @midsizegal

Suffolk Instagram star spreads body positivity for 'mid-size' girls

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
The former Cakeshop Bakery in Woodbridge is up for sale

Former bakery goes up for sale after restaurant plans fall through

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Chancellor Rishi Sunak outside 11 Downing Street, London, before heading to the House of Commons to

Budget predictions: Furlough, wealth tax and VAT cuts

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon