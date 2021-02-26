Published: 3:51 PM February 26, 2021 Updated: 4:04 PM February 26, 2021

Anna Edwards was last seen at her home in Colchester on Thursday, February 25 - Credit: Essex Police

A woman has been reported missing from her home in Colchester.

Anna Edwards is 45 years old and was last seen leaving her home at around 10.30am on Thursday, February 25.

She is described as around 5ft 7ins tall with reddish, shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a long dark coat with blue jeans, brown boots, a grey scarf and a beanie hat.

Officers and her family are worried about her and want to find her to make sure she is okay.

They ask anyone who has seen Anna or knows where she is to get in contact with Essex Police by calling 101 and quoting incident 728 of February 25.